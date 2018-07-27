You are here:
World's oldest person, Chiyo Miyaki, dies in Japan at 117; family remembers her as a chatty person who enjoyed sushi

World The Associated Press Jul 27, 2018 19:07:35 IST

Tokyo: The world's oldest person, a 117-year-old Japanese woman, Chiyo Miyako died Sunday. Her death was confirmed on Friday by Kanagawa prefecture, her home state south of Tokyo.

File image of Chiyo Miyako. Courtesy: Twitter/@@GWR

Miyako, born on 2 May, 1901, became the world's oldest person in April after Nabi Tajima from Kikai island in southern Japan died at the age of 117. Miyako's family called her "the goddess" and remembered her as a chatty person who was patient and kind to others, according to Guinness World Records, which had certified her title. Miyako enjoyed calligraphy, which she had practiced until recently, and eating sushi and eel, Guinness said.

Guinness said the successor to her world record is yet to be confirmed. The new oldest person in Japan is a 115-year-old woman, Kane Tanaka of Fukuoka on the southern island of Kyushu, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said. The world's oldest man, Masazo Nonaka on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido, celebrated his 113rd birthday on Wednesday.


