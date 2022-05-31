World's largest scotch whiskey bottle bids whopping $1.37 million at auction

In 2021, it was finally bottled by a famous beverage company named Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky into a five-feet-and-11-inch-long container. The bottle also received the honour of the Guinness World Records certification as the world’s largest bottle of Scotch whisky on 9 September 2021.

The Edinburgh-based auction house Lyon and Turnbull witnessed something special as well as unusual last week. The world’s largest bottle of scotch whiskey got sold for $1.375 million at the auction to an anonymous international collector.

The bottle 'The Intrepid', named after 11 world’s prominent British explorers like Olly Hicks, Sir Ranulph Fiennes, Will Copestake, Dwayne Fields, and Karen Darke, was put to online auction on Wednesday. Following the bidding from different people across the world, the anonymous man won it for a whopping 1.1 million British Pound. The single malt whiskey had been distilled at Scotland’s Macallan Distillery since 1989 and it took 32 years to get mature.

#TheIntrepid - officially the world's largest bottle of Scotch #whisky - reaches £1.1 million in today's auction. An adventure from the start, The Intrepid project is dedicated to the spirit & experience of exploration. pic.twitter.com/9G6TJ8nLQg — Lyon & Turnbull (@LyonandTurnbull) May 25, 2022

In 2021, it was finally bottled by a famous beverage company named Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky into a five-feet-and-11-inch-long container. The bottle also received the honour of the Guinness World Records certification as the world’s largest bottle of Scotch whisky on 9 September 2021. The Intrepid bottle contains 311 litres or 68.43 gallons of Macallan single malt whiskey and can fill a total of 444 standard bottles.

The project was launched by Daniel Monk from a whisky investment firm named Fah Mai and Rosewin Holdings. He decided to create it in the loving memory of his father Captain Stanley Monk who was also a respected explorer and had achieved many feats during his life. The auction day marked his 80th birth anniversary. They also presented 12 miniature replicas of the Intrepid bottle which were also sold in the auction.

After the successful auction, Rosewin Holdings' director of operations Jon Land said, “We are all delighted with this result. Over the past two and a half years, this giant bottle and everything it stands for has allowed us to gain exposure for exploration, following dreams, and general positivity in a challenging global climate. Thanks especially go to the 11 explorers, and we hope they have benefitted from being part of this bonkers project.”