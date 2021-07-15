World’s biggest pool Deep Dive Dubai open to public; from underwater city to arcade, see video here

From a foosball and chess table to an abandoned apartment, garage, and arcade, everything is available inside the pool

The world’s deepest swimming pool has recently opened to the public in Dubai. The photos and videos of Deep Dive Dubai have gone viral on social media where people can enjoy both scuba diving and freediving with an underwater world available for all to explore.

Dubai’s Deep Dive pool made headlines after Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, posted a video of the pool on his social media handle.

Featuring swimmers diving into the pool, the video has been captioned as, “An entire world awaits you at Deep Dive Dubai the world’s deepest pool, with a depth of 60 meters (196 feet)”.

In June, this year, the Guinness Book of World Records had verified the depth of the pool. According to them, the pool provides different themes at various levels. It is a concrete structure that includes a circular shaft with a depth of 60.02 meters. Informing people about the same, the official Instagram account of the facility, stated that Deep Dive Dubai is now welcoming all.

Earlier the pool was meant for private use but now it has been opened to the common people as well.

Ever since the information about the pool has been shared online, people are expressing their desire to visit it once. So, for the ones who are interested, the Deep Dive Dubai is located in the Nad Al Sheba neighbourhood and contains 14 million litres of water.

Also, a team of international diving experts will be present in the pool to assist those interested in freediving and scuba diving