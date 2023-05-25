World’s biggest nuclear plant may stay shut as employee leaves important documents on car roof

Humans have the tendency to forget things. We often forget things when we are getting late or are just irresponsible. But this time an employee left something important that could delay the restart of the world’s biggest nuclear plant.

Several days after Japanese regulators postponed the restart of the world’s biggest nuclear power plant over safety concerns, a careless employee exacerbated the situation.

The Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in Japan’s Niigata prefecture is operated by the Tokyo Electric Power Co or Tepco. It claimed that an employee placed a stack of documents on top of a car before driving off and losing them, according to a Bloomberg report.

The incident adds to a string of mistakes for the utility and is likely to further erode the regulator’s confidence in Tepco.

After the 2011 Fukushima disaster, lapses in safety and strict regulatory processes have stopped Japan from restarting most of its nuclear reactors.

The breach was discovered when a local resident discovered some of the lost papers. The papers found were related to dealing with fires and floods. The company is trying to recover as many as 38 pages of the document.

The manager and the employee were given warnings. Tepco claimed that all the staff will follow stringent rules on taking documents and information off-site.

Japan’s Nuclear Regulation Authority, which oversees safety protocols for the country’s remaining 33 reactors, halted the power station’s operation last week, saying the utility’s preventative measures were insufficient, reported Bloomberg.

With inputs from agencies

