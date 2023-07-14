Looking for a larger-than-life vacation? Royal Caribbean Australia & New Zealand might have something in store for you. The aristocratic cruise provider recently announced the launch of ‘Icon of The Seas,’ the world’s biggest cruise ship. The extravagant cruise ship is set to sail next year and promises the vacation of a lifetime for its onboard passengers. The cruise ship measures 1,200 feet or 366 meters with 19-20 floors. The embedded space claims to host up to 5,610 passengers and over 2,350 crew members.

Royal Caribbean AU & NZ captioned the post: “This is more than just a cruise. This is the world’s finest vacation.”

Check out the royal cruise:



Showcasing the sumptuous details from inside the cruise ship, cruise providers shared another post recently. The post said: “Take laidback to another level.”

Several users commented on the post. "Can't wait," wrote one user. Another said: "So fancy!" A third user added: "So excited to hang here in 5 months!" "Booked for the inaugural. Can't wait," states a fourth.

How much will it cost?

The world’s biggest cruise comes with thrilling journeys and an extravagant lifestyle. The cruise covers 7 nights on the Western Caribbean and is an ideal day trip starting in Miami, Florida. As per Royal Caribbean’s official website, it would cost between 1.5 and 2 lakhs per person. However, the price may fluctuate depending on the time of year.

Icon of the seas

The mighty ship has several other offerings other than its unusual length. The ship boasts one of the largest waterparks at sea with six record-breaking slides. It includes the tallest waterslide to sail along with the Pressure Drop system; making it the first cruise to open a freefall waterslide.

Not just this, it has something in store for people who aren’t water park enthusiasts or into fancy adventure sports. For them, there are over 15 buzzing activity centers and live music venues and up to 20 different dining options that cater to a wide variety of palates. Making it an ideal ‘laidback vacation’ with breathtaking views from over 19 floors.

Additionally, it houses a club-inspired hideaway, which depicts Mykonos moods as well as Mallorca mindsets for relaxation and rest. It also features a suspended infinity pool, technically the first at the sea.