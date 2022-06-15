World Wind Day 2022: All you need to know about its history and significance

With global warming becoming a global threat, it's more important than ever to make judicious use of energy resources like wind. Wind energy is one of the most used energy source among all the others.

World Wind Day is celebrated every year on 15 June. The day aims to spread awareness about wind energy and the different ways in which it reshapes our energy systems and contributes to make the world a better place.

What is the day’s History?

The day was first marked as 'Wind Day' in the year 2007. Later in 2009, the European Wind Energy Association (EWEA) and the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) came up and renamed it as World Wind Day or Global Wind Day. The aim was to make general people aware about wind energy and its benefits by organising different activities. Various events were organised in the past to make people aware about the wind energy and the role it plays in overall growth.

But what is Wind Energy?

Wind power or wind energy refers to the process by which the wind is used to generate electricity or mechanical energy. This conversion of kinetic energy in the wind into mechanical power is done by wind turbines. This mechanical power can be used for tasks such as grinding grain or pumping water or can be converted into electricity by a generator.

What is the significance?

World Wind Day not only focuses on the importance of wind energy but also plays a crucial role in the economic growth of a nation by creating different jobs, especially in the power sector. Hence, the economic growth leads to creation of more employment.

On World Wind Day, corporations and communities all around the world organise a variety of events including turbine demonstrations to Educational seminars and trips to wind farms.