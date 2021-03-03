World Wildlife Day 2021: Theme and significance of day observed to create awareness about flora and fauna

The theme for World Wildlife Day 2021 aligns with some specific UN Sustainable Development Goals that aim to conserve life and eradicate poverty

World Wildlife Day is observed on 3 March in order to celebrate the flora and fauna of the world and also raise awareness about them.

It was decided by the United Nations General Assembly on 20 December, 2013 at its 68th session that the World Wildlife Day will be celebrated on 3 March. The reason this date was selected for the occasion was that the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) was signed on 3 March, 1973.

World Wildlife Day 2021 theme

The theme for World Wildlife Day 2021 is ‘Forests and Livelihoods: Sustaining People and Planet'. The United Nations aims to highlight the significance of how forests give a livelihood to many communities, especially indigenous and local communities.

In a blog, the UN said that the theme for World Wildlife Day 2021 aligns with some specific UN Sustainable Development Goals that aim to conserve life and land, eradicate poverty and ensure that resources are used sustainably.

World Wildlife Day 2021 significance

A symbiotic relationship exists between the forest, forest-dwelling wildlife species, ecosystem services and people, especially the indigenous people who currently manage around 28 percent of the forest land, making the goal of World Wildlife Day relevant and significant.

World Wildlife Day 2021 celebration

The UN plans to introduce forest wildlife management models and practices on World Wildlife Day 2021. Celebrating the livelihoods that are based in forest, the UN aims to promote practices that can help in sustainable development, including traditional practices and knowledge.

Those who wish to celebrate World Wildlife Day 2021 can visit the website of the United Nations and participate in different activities on this day.

The website has posters in different languages and those interested in celebrating can also download the ‘social media kit’ for World Wildlife Day 2021.

World Wildlife Day 2021 quotes

Here are some of the quotes that you can share on the occasion of World Wildlife Day 2021:

“The continued existence of wildlife and wilderness is important to the quality of life of humans.” - Jim Fowler

“It seems everything in nature that has beauty, also has a price. Let the value of our planet's wildlife be to nature and nature alone.” - Paul Oxton

“If we can teach people about wildlife, they will be touched. Share my wildlife with me. Because humans want to save things that they love.” - Steve Irwin