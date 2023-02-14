In an unexpected turn of events, a 250 kg bomb dating back to the World War II era recently exploded near Great Yarmouth in England. As stated by the local police, work was underway to defuse the bomb, however, it got triggered and detonated unexpectedly. The bomb was found on 7 February 2023 following which the officials began work to diffuse the same.

Efforts were also made to clear the area to avert any kind of damage or injuries. In the meantime, videos of the explosion have also gone viral on social media wherein the local people widely shared their experiences after feeling the impact of the blast.

In a video shared by Now This News on Twitter, the bomb can be seen kept at an isolated place when it suddenly explodes, engulfing the area with thick smoke and dust.

Take a look:

A 250-kg bomb dating back to WWII was discovered recently in the River Yare in Norfolk, England, prompting efforts to defuse it. As Army specialists worked to defuse the bomb, it unexpectedly exploded. Thankfully, Norfolk Police reported no injuries as a result of the incident. pic.twitter.com/5XYgnSThR7 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 14, 2023



The caption of the post also provided brief details about the incident. “A 250-kg bomb dating back to WWII was discovered recently in the River Yare in Norfolk, England, prompting efforts to defuse it. As Army specialists worked to defuse the bomb, it unexpectedly exploded. Thankfully, Norfolk Police reported no injuries as a result of the incident,” the post read.

In the meantime, in a press release issued by the Norfolk Constabulary, the bomb was found near River Yare by a contract worker who later informed the police. As work began over defusing the bomb, a protective sandbox was also placed around the area to protect from any unexpected blast. Cordons were also put into place which was later lifted on Friday evening. A slow burn technique was being used to defuse the bomb, however, the device exploded mid-way.

Speaking on the same, Council Chief Executive Sheila Oxtoby said, “This has been an unsettling time for many people, most of all for those who were evacuated from their homes. The safety of the public has been at the heart of decision-making throughout this multi-agency operation. As we often see in these types of incidents, our local communities have pulled together to support each other, following the advice of emergency services and playing their part in keeping everyone safe.”

As stated by several locals, the explosion was felt at least 24 km away as many heard a loud bang and felt the buildings shake. Luckily, no one was injured.

