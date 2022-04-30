World Veterinary Day 2022: Here's are some tips on how to can take care of your pets

This year, World Veterinary Day will be observed on 30 April. The day aims to celebrate veterinarians across the world.

World Veterinary Day is marked on the last Saturday in the month of April. This year, World Veterinary Day will be observed on 30 April. The day aims to celebrate veterinarians across the world. It also "provides global leadership for the veterinary profession and promotes animal health and welfare and public health, through advocacy, education, and partnership", an endeavour which was set out by the World Veterinary Association or WVA.

World Veterinary Day 2022 Theme

For this year, the theme is Strengthening Veterinary Resilience. A number of events and seminars have been organised to “celebrate efforts from veterinarians, veterinary associations and others to strengthen veterinary resilience and bring attention to this important cause.”

Here are some of the tips on how to take good care of your pets:

1. Ensuring that your pet has 24/7 access to fresh drinking water.

2. Bringing pet food that is high in nutritional content to meet their body's demand.

3. Ensure a safe and cosy shelter for your pets.

4. In order to keep your pets stay healthy, take them for a stroll in the park.

5. Regular doctor visits and health checkups are crucial while looking after your pet's health.

6. Take your pets for grooming from time to time, in order to maintain their healthy habits.

7. Keep a clean and hygienic environment for them.

8. Make sure your pet is getting proper rest

9. Keep a check on their vaccinations

10. Last but not the most important - always spend time with your pets. Make them feel a part of your life.