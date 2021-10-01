World Vegetarian Day 2021: From history, significance to famous quotes, all you need to know

In 1977, World Vegetarian Day was founded and established by the North American Vegetarian Society (NAVS)

Every year on 1 October, World Vegetarian Day is observed and celebrated to highlight the benefits of vegetarianism. The day aims to promote compassion, life-enhancing possibilities, and joy in eating vegetarian dishes.

If you go to see, a vegetarian diet always focuses on seeds, legumes, green vegetables, fresh fruits, nuts, and grains. It also comprises healthy animal products such as dairy, eggs, and honey. Along with its benefits, the day also focuses on raising awareness about helping to preserve the Earth, saving animals and their lives.

History:

In 1977, World Vegetarian Day was founded and established by the North American Vegetarian Society (NAVS). The day was further recognised and endorsed in the year 1978 by International Vegetarian Union. Additionally, NAVS was founded in 1974; it is a non-profit tax-exempt educational organisation which is based in the United States.

According to NAVS, 1 October was selected as the official date of World Vegetarian Day to bring awareness towards ethical, health, environmental, and humanitarian benefits of a vegetarian lifestyle.

Significance:

On this special day, NAVS emphasizes two-pronged aims: the first is to provide a strong support network for affiliated groups, organisations, group members, and vegetarians in general. Secondly, NAVS intends to inform the common public about how vegetarianism benefits all, as well as animals and the planet as a whole.

Famous quotes related to Word Vegetarian Day:

- I have from an early age abjured the use of meat, and the time will come when men such as I will look upon the murder of animals as they now look upon the murder of men - Leonardo da Vinci (sculptor and architect)

- Animals are my friends...and I don't eat my friends- George Bernard Shaw (Irish playwright)

A man can live and be healthy without killing animals for food; therefore, if he eats meat, he participates in taking animal life merely for the sake of his appetite. And to act so is immoral - Leo Tolstoy (Russian writer)