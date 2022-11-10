World Usability Day 2022: Theme, history, significance and all you need to know

The Usability Professionals Association established World Usability Day, also known as Make Things Easier Day, in 2005. It is observed every year on the second Thursday in November. This year, it falls on 10 November. It advocates the principles of universal usability, user-centred design, usability engineering, and the responsibility of every user to demand better quality products. Raising standards is the objective of World Usability Day in order to make technology more effective at achieving individual development. Numerous celebrations are organised all across the world to bring together various communities in commemoration of any event.

World Usability Day 2022 Theme:

Every year, a unique theme has been chosen to mark World Usability Day. This year, the theme is “Our Health” which includes health problems related to environmental issues such as air and water pollution and how they affect people’s health. It aims to look into various healthcare distribution channels, including telemedicine, electronic health records, healthcare products, and all other digital health-related technologies. It will be helpful to examine current and significant concerns, including continuity of care, access to treatment, telemedicine, systems for mental health, exercise, nutrition, and many others.

History of World Usability Day:

The fundamental ideas of user experience can be found as far back as Ancient Greece. There is evidence that Greek civilisations began utilising ergonomic principles in the construction of their tools and workplaces in the fifth century B.C. Another significant figure in the history of user experience design is Henry Dreyfuss, an American industrial engineer who wrote “Designing for People”, which essentially encapsulates user experience design.

In November 2005, the User Experience Professional Association founded World Usability Day. The association, which was founded in 1991 with 50 members, has expanded to serve a community of nearly 2,400 professionals worldwide by promoting user experience (UX) concepts and techniques through annual international conferences in 30 countries.

Significance of World Usability Day:

World Usability Day celebrates product usability by spreading awareness and evaluating the impact of technology on daily life. Today, users of products are instructed on the most effective ways to utilise technology for their growth and convenience. Transparency is also made possible by a product’s interface’s usability.

This enables users to focus on their work, make fewer mistakes, and make decisions more quickly. This day also serves as a reminder of the value of technology, as improvements in this area have benefited a variety of industries, including health care, communications, transportation, and defence.

