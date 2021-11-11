World Usability Day 2021: Why day is celebrated, significance, and theme

The aim behind this day is to bring a variety of communities together which can work in making this world an easier place to live.

Every year, the second Thursday of November is internationally observed as World Usability Day. The day is also listed in the United Nations calendar. The aim behind this day is to bring a variety of communities together which can work in making this world an easier place to live. The day is also commonly known as ‘Make Things Easier’ day. This year, World usability Day is being celebrated today, 11 November.

World usability Day is about celebrating the usability of products by educating people around us and also assessing the impact it has on our lives. The occasion is meant for consumers to come together and understand the usage of technology and its products rather than suffering from products and not using them to make our lives easier.

World Usability Day reminds us that we live in an evolving and open society, where people have unique strengths and differences. The idea behind making things easier is to unravel those technologies that have a common use and can be used by a variety of consumers in order to nurture their lives and produce better outcomes.

This day was initiated by an organization called the Usability Professionals Association, also known as User Experience Professionals Association, and was celebrated for the first time in the year 2005.

A theme is selected by the World Usability Organization to celebrate the occasion every year. This year’s aim is to explore those products which are available online and also to design systems that can further promote growth and help people to learn and stay connected.

With this theme, the World Usability Organization will also take into account issues of designing for trust, diversity and inclusion, ethical design, and dark patterns.

World Usability Day is basically about celebrating technological advancements by educating the common public about its usability. The day also spreads a message that machines can be inoperative and the masses should not suffer due to a machine’s failure.