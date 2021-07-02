Some countries mark World UFO Day on 24 June; it was on this date that pilot Kenneth Arnold reported a UFO sighting for the first time in the United States (US)

World UFO Day is observed and celebrated on 2 July every year to raise awareness about Unidentified Flying Objects UFOs) and alien life forms. The day aims to discuss and educate people about UFOs, flying saucers, and sightings of bright blue light in the sky that make headlines across the world.

Some countries mark World UFO Day on 24 June; it was on this date that pilot Kenneth Arnold reported a UFO sighting for the first time in the United States (US). While others celebrate this special day on 2 July as it is the day when the Roswell UFO crash incident took place in 1947.

What is a UFO?

It is an unidentified flying object that cannot be identified or explained immediately. The term UFO is used to report sightings of extraterrestrial spaceships that pass by or visit the earth. To date, UFOs have been the subject of many conspiracy theories as most of them are identified, investigated, or a phenomenon in general.

Who started the World UFO day?

In 2001, an organisation called World UFO Day Organisation (WUFODO) decided to celebrate this day on 2 July. Because on this day, most UFO enthusiasts gathered together to show ‘evidence’ of extraterrestrial life.

Why and how the World UFO Day is celebrated?

This day is widely celebrated by UFO enthusiasts who look for ‘undisputed evidence’ claiming UFOs are real, or to make a case for their existence.

On this day, UFO enthusiasts or believers organise themed parties and discussions about UFO-related stories and conspiracy theories. They gather around to watch the sky using telescopes. In the past few years, science fiction reading events and film screenings of movies about space exploration have become a common phenomenon during events. However, amid the coronavirus pandemic, such events cannot take place this year.

Interesting facts about World UFO Day: