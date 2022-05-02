World Tuna Day 2022: History, significance and all you need to know

Tuna fish is globally popular for its healthy and tasty meat. The fish contains minerals, proteins and vitamin B12; and over the years, it has become a significant source of nutrition and protein for people

World Tuna Day is observed every year on 2 May to spread awareness among people about Tuna fish. The United Nations marked the day to spread awareness about sustainable fishing practices and make people know how Tuna is threatened by overwhelming demand.

Tuna fish is globally popular for its healthy and tasty meat. The fish contains minerals, proteins and vitamin B12; and over the years, it has become a significant source of nutrition and protein for people. As it is equally famous in developed and developing countries, Tuna fish carries a prominent market value. Due to its health benefits and economic value, Tuna fish has become a victim of overfishing and now is considered an endangered species of the ocean.

As per the United Nations, over 7 million metric tons of Tuna are harvested yearly and they play a significant role in the global fish markets. They hold the 20 percent value of all marine capture fisheries. Tuna also marks 8 percent of the globally traded seafood. With this, the Food and Agriculture Organisations of the United Nations have noted that the market value of Tuna is growing day by day due to its critical role in sustainable development, food security, economic opportunity and the livelihoods of people across the world.

History:

In 2016, the United Nations General Assembly officially finalised 2 May as World Tuna Day in its resolution 71/124. The main motto of observing the day is to spread awareness among people about the global situation of the fish and the need of preserving it. The UN has also assured us that they have taken certain precautions to prevent stocks of Tuna from crashing.

The first Tuna Day was recognised globally on 2 May 2017. In the past few years, over 96 countries in the world have stepped forward to stop overfishing and safeguard the stocks which carry a value of almost $10 billion.

Significance:

World Tuna Day is significant to spread global awareness about the preservation and management of Tuna. In recent times, reportedly more than 80 countries have Tuna fisheries and the number is constantly growing.

The Common Oceans ABNJ Program brought together fishery managers and scientists to develop sustainable and transparent tuna harvest strategies and techniques based on computer simulation exercises. The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) has also issued a warning regarding overfishing to maintain the ecosystem and the food chain of the ocean.