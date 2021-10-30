World Thrift Day 2021: Here's some online thrift stores in India that offer sustainable and affordable clothing

World Thrift Day inculcates the importance of savings among public to ensure that a higher standard of living can be achieved by most people.

World Thrift Day is celebrated annually on 30 October in India and 31 October across the world. The day, also known as World Savings Day, is meant to create awareness about the importance of saving money.

Why is the day celebrated on 30 October in India?

World Thrift Day was first established in Milan, Italy, in the year 1924, during the first International Savings Bank Congress (World Society of Savings Banks). The day of 31 October was declared as ‘International Saving Day’ by Italian Professor Filippo Ravizza.

The motive behind the day was to encourage people to have savings as well as restore the confidence of the public in banks, which was at a low point after World War I. Since then, World Thrift Day has been marked globally.

In India, the day is celebrated on 30 October so that it does not coincide with the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who was assassinated on 31 October, 1984.

