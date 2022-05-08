World Thalassemia Day: Things parents of thalassemic children must know

World Thalassemia Day highlights the stories of people who suffer from medical condition and encourages them to live their lives to the fullest

World Thalassemia Day is marked annually on 8 May to raise awareness about the disease. Thalassemia is a blood disorder that is characterised by abnormal levels of haemoglobin in the body.

World Thalassemia Day highlights the stories of people who suffer from a medical condition and encourages them to live their lives to the fullest. The day also tries to debunk myths and stigma attached to the disorder. The theme this year is "Be Aware. Share. Care: Working with the global community as one to improve thalassemia knowledge.’’

On the occasion of World Thalassemia Day, here are a few things that you need to know about the disease:

1. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, thalassemia is a treatable disorder and can be managed with blood transfusions and chelation therapy.

2. A person with thalassemia needs to receive medical care on a regular basis from a hematologist or a doctor who has a specialization in treating patients with the disorder. It is to be noted that if a doctor has prescribed blood transfusions or chelation therapy, it is important to stick to the schedule to avoid any complications.

3. Thalassemia cannot be cured until and unless the person gets a bone marrow transplant done.

4. Vaccines are one of the best ways to prevent many serious infections. Children and adults suffering from thalassemia should get all recommended vaccinations, including a flu vaccine. This is because thalassemia patients are considered “high risk” for certain infections,

5. If you have thalassemia, or know someone in your family with the disorder, genetic counselling is advisable prior to planning a child, so that you and your partner are aware of the chances of your offspring inheriting the disease.

6. If one of the parents is a Thalassemia minor, then the child is 25 percent prone to getting Thalassemia minor.

7. Eating nutritious foods is important. For people suffering from thalassemia, there are chances that too much iron may build up in the blood, so intake of foods that are high in iron may need to be limited.