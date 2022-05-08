World Thalassemia Day 2022: Theme, significance and history; all you need to know

The day has been celebrated since 1994, when the Thalassemia International Federation (TIF) declared 8 May as International Thalassemia Day

People around the globe observe World Thalassemia Day on 8 May every year. The day is observed to honour the struggles of patients suffering from thalassemia as well as to make people aware of the disease and its symptoms.

This day is globally celebrated to honour the efforts of doctors, scientists and medical staff who constantly try to improve the lives of patients suffering from a medical condition and try to bring new advancements into the field.

History

The day has been celebrated since 1994, when the Thalassemia International Federation (TIF) declared 8 May as International Thalassemia Day. The president and founder of TIF, Panos Englezos established the day in the loving memory of his son George Englezos and all thalassemia patients who fought the disease and confronted the social stigma attached to it, setting an example for others.

Significance

Thalassemia is a genetic blood disorder that gets transmitted from parents to children. It impacts the ability of the body to produce haemoglobin and red blood cells. A person suffering from the disorder will have fewer red blood cells and haemoglobin in their bodies.

As thalassemia has a high probability of passing from one generation to the next, global campaigns aim to spread awareness among the youth to take medical advice before planning a child. The day also tries to debunk the myths and misconceptions associated with the disease.

How is the day celebrated?

Every year, the Thalassemia International Federation (TIF) organises different activities to spread awareness about the medical condition. The goal of these activities is to initiate discussions centering around the theme for the year.

What is the theme for this year?

The theme for this year is “Be Aware. Share. Care: Working with the global community as one to improve thalassemia knowledge.’’

The International Thalassemia Day (ITD) 2022 theme is an open call to action. It aims to spread awareness about thalassemia and its global impact. The aim is to share essential information and knowledge to support the best possible healthcare for patients with this disease.

The theme inspires every individual to contribute at an individual level to the fight against thalassemia. It also serves as a reminder that everyone has a responsibility to destigmatise the medical condition and create more awareness about it.