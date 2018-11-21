World Television Day Quiz: How well do you know iconic Indian shows of the 1980s?

World Television Day is observed on 21 November around the world to acknowledge the role that television has played in shaping societies and changing people's lives. The first World Television Forum was conducted by the United Nations in 1996 and it was from this event that the concept of World Television Day originated.

The United Nations brought together eminent personalities together to talk about the need for transparency in governments. Leading media figures also discussed the role of television in restoring peace and harmony by providing a medium for people's voices to be heard by those who govern them. Similarly, World Television Day too is a celebration of not just the device but the ethos behind it: transparency and openness.

Ideally, World Television Day is an event for the different governments around the globe to strengthen their commitment to keeping media and television, in particular, objective and free. Since the world at large is combating fake news each day, the crusade against biased data should become every person's fight. Television, with its enormous reach, must be recognised for its contribution to people's understanding of pertinent social, political and economic issues.

The author is CEO of The Third Umpire Media. He had held senior management roles at Bertelsmann, National Geographic, Fox Broadcasting, Star TV and other companies. He is also an alumnus of Indian Institute of Foreign Trade.