World Teachers' Day 2021: Theme and history of global day to celebrate value of educators

On 5 October every year, International Teachers’ Day or World Teachers’ Day is observed across the globe. The day is celebrated to highlight the key responsibilities, rights and value of teachers, along with considering issues related to teachers and teaching.

As the name suggests, the day is celebrated to honour teachers all around the world for their role in the economic development of their countries, as they are the sole reason for providing education to the society that enhances people’s quality of life. This special day is marked with zeal in more than 100 nations, including the United States, Canada, India, Australia, and the Philippines.

Theme

This year the theme of World Teachers’ Day is ‘Teachers at the Heart of Education Recovery.’ This theme recognises teachers for their tireless efforts even during times like COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns. Due to their hardworking nature, teachers are known to help young children grow and learn, even in shaping the future generation.

This special day is dedicated to them every year so that we all can thank them for all that they have done. Every profession is important in its own way, but teachers are more important no matter where you are on the globe today!

How will the day be celebrated?

According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), a five-day series of global and regional events will take place this year. These events will display and showcase the effects that the pandemic has had on the teaching profession. Along with that, the events will highlight its effective and promising policies which are aimed at establishing the steps to ensure that teaching personnel develop their full potential. On this day, various programmes are organised in educational institutes to honour teaching personnel.

History

In 1994, UNESCO introduced the International Teachers’ Day to create awareness about the contributions and achievements of teachers. However, the date 5 October was selected to honour teachers, as on this date in the year 1966, a special intergovernmental conference was conducted where it accepted UNESCO's recommendation on the Status of Teachers.