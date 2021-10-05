Teachers educate and impart values to the lives of their students that help develop their self-esteem and social consciousness

World Teachers’ Day is observed every year on 5 October across the globe. It is a day, which celebrates the efforts of teachers, who play an important role in our lives. Apart from imparting education, they also impart values, to their students. The special day focuses on improving the educators of the world as well as appreciating and assessing them.

In the year 1994, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) proclaimed 5 October as World Teachers’ Day. The day also marks the anniversary of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO recommendation of adoption concerning the status of teachers.

Below are a few wishes and quotes on the occasion of World Teachers' Day:

“Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world.” – Malala Yousafzai

“It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge.” – Albert Einstein

“Those who educate children well are more to be honoured than parents, for these only gave life, those the art of living well.” – Aristotle

Without a teacher, the life of a student is like life without any direction. Happy World Teachers Day.

You are an inspiration, guide, and candle to my life. I will always be thankful that you were my teacher. Happy World Teachers’ Day!

Our parents gave us life but it was you who taught us how to live it. Happy Teacher’s Day 2021!

Teachers are like angels who enlighten our lives with knowledge and wisdom. Wishing you happiness, prosperity, and joy because teachers like you deserve the best. Happy Teacher's Day.

I am using this opportunity to tell you that you play a significant role in my life. Happy World Teachers' Day

I truly admire the love and passion you have for this profession. I wish you prosperity in life and great health. Happy World Teachers' Day!

Dear teacher, thanks for enlightening and supporting me always. Have a wonderful day! Happy World Teachers’ Day!