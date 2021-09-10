World Suicide Prevention Day 2021: Theme of this year is 'creating hope through action'

As per World Health Organisation (WHO), every 40 seconds there is someone who ends his or her life.

Every year on 10 September, World Suicide Prevention Day is observed which is aimed to provide worldwide commitment and measures to prevent suicides. As per World Health Organisation (WHO), every 40 seconds there is someone who ends his or her life. When calculated, it is almost 8,00,000 individuals per year worldwide who die by suicide which accounts for more than 75 percent of all suicide cases.

Theme this year: The World Suicide Prevention Day theme this year is - “Creating Hope Through Action”. The day is a positive message that motivates people to come out of problems and cooperate with this complicated issue.

How did World Suicide Prevention Day originate?

To host this special day, the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) comes together and collaborates with the World Federation for Mental Health (WFMH) along with the World Health Organization (WHO) to make it bigger. However, the day was first observed and celebrated in the year 2003.

As per IASP President Professor Rory O’Connor, the day represents people’s determination to come up with a new sense of purpose to equip individuals with skills they love, to empower people in all factors.

On the occasion of World Suicide Prevention Day, here are a few quotes to share:

“The real reason for not committing suicide is because you always know how swell life gets again after the hell is over” ― Ernest Hemingway (American novelist)

“I've learned that no matter what happens, or how bad it seems today, life does go on, and it will be better tomorrow” ― Maya Angelou (American poet)

“The greatest glory in living lies in not falling, but in rising every time we fall” ― Nelson Mandela (Former President of the South African Republic)

“Healing takes courage, and we all have courage, even if we have to dig a little to find it” ― Tori Amos (American singer-songwriter)

“When it is darkest, you can see the stars” ― Ralph Waldo Emerson (American essayist)