The theme of World Smile Day is 'Do an act of kindness. Help one person smile' and this occasion is all about being kind.

Very often we underestimate the power of a smile, but come to think of it, a smile can actually melt hearts. The first Friday of October is celebrated as World Smile Day every year. This year, the occasion is being marked on 1 October.

An artist from Worchester, Massachusetts named Harvey Ball created the first-ever smiley face in 1963 while working for one of the clients and thought that we should devote one day every year to smile. So in 1999, the first World Smile Day was celebrated and is being observed every year since then.

On World Smile Day, know the benefits of smiling on your mind and body here:

Immunity Booster: Smiling helps to calm down your muscles and gives you a feeling of relaxation. A smile can help in evading anxiety and hence in improving your immune system.

Helps the mind: A smile releases endorphins and elevates mental exertion. It reduces tension and leads your mind towards a positive outlook.

Hides your Age: A happy face looks brighter and younger than a sad and dull face. Studies suggest that smiling trains the muscles around the mouth and lips and prevents them from sagging and getting wrinkles.

Heart benefits: Smiling has proved to lower one’s heart rate and also keep an individual’s blood pressure under control.

Anti-Depressant: Smiling releases serotonin and dopamine in one’s body. These hormones control your happiness level by reducing stress and once the stress is reduced, one reaches a state of euphoria.

In order to reap the benefits of a smile, let us know how one can keep themselves happy:

Our outlook towards life depends a lot on how we perceive and react to situations. Try to stay away from toxicity and let positive thoughts brew in your mind.

Stay with people who motivate and inspire you to do good.

Help the ones in need. In order to understand and appreciate the little joys of life, it is important to bring a smile to somebody’s face.

Keep your funny bone alive. A joke, a funny riddle, or even a banter can help uplift your mood within seconds.

So enjoy the wonderful joys of the world, dwell in the diversities, appreciate its beauty and remember to spread smiles wherever you go.