World Sleep Day 2022: Date, history and everything you need to know

A large number of the world's population do not get enough sleep at night, owing to a variety of bad habits

Good sleep plays a crucial role in good health. Getting enough sleep at the right time can benefit both your mental as well as physical health.

A large number of the world's population do not get enough sleep at night, owing to a variety of bad habits.

To highlight the importance of quality sleep, World Sleep Day is observed every year before Spring Vernal Equinox. This year, the World Sleep day falls on 18 March.

The day aims to raise awareness about essential topics related to sleep, such as medicine, education, social aspects and driving.

World Sleep Day 2022: Theme

The theme and slogan for this year is 'Quality Sleep, Sound Mind, Happy World'.

World Sleep Day 2022: History

The World Sleep Society first observed World Sleep Day in 2008 and it has been observed annually since then. It was started by committed members of the medical community and healthcare professionals who work and study in the field of sleep medicine and research.

The first co-chairs of World Sleep Day were Antonio Culebras, MD, Professor of Neurology, Upstate Medical University, and Consultant, The Sleep Center, Community General Hospital, Syracuse, New York, USA, and Liborio Parrino, MD, Associate Professor of Neurology at Parma University, Italy.

World Sleep Day 2022: How much sleep should a person get each night?

Heredity has a big role in determining the ideal sleep length. Large surveys, on the other hand, suggest that an adult's average sleep duration should be around 7 to 8 hours.

World Sleep Day 2022: What are healthy sleep habits?