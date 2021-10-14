Eyestrain symptoms include tiredness, headache, blurred vision, itchy and red eyes and pain in the eyes

Every year, World Sight Day is marked on the second Thursday of October. The day, which falls on 14 October this year, is observed to create awareness about blindness and vision impairment.

The increasing dependence on gadgets has worsened even more due to the coronavirus pandemic. This has led to increased incidents of digital eye strain or computer vision syndrome. The syndrome is characterised by one or more of the following symptoms including tiredness, headache, blurred vision, itchy, red eyes and pain or strain in the eyes.

This World Sight Day, here’s a look at some tips to reduce eye strain:

Optimise your computer

You can adjust your computer or laptop in a variety of ways to reduce the stress on your eyes. Position your screen 20 to 28 inches from your eyes and place it about to four to five inches below eye level. Tilt the top of the screen back by about 10 to 20 degrees to reduce strain. Also increase the contrast, font size and brightness on your device to make things easier for your eyes.

Adjust your posture

Poor posture can increase the strain on your eyes. Therefore, it is important to ensure that you maintain a proper posture while working on digital devices. This includes sitting with your shoulders relaxed and preventing your head and neck from leaning forward while working.

Take frequent breaks

While working on a screen device, you should look away from the screen every 20 minutes and close your eyes for about 20 seconds. Then you should open your eyes to look at something that is at least 20 feet away.

Blink frequently

Blink frequently to ensure that your eyes do not dry out. Looking at a computer screen often reduces the rate of blinking so ensure that you remember to blink.

Wear the correct eyeglasses

Make sure that you wear the correct spectacles when using digital devices. An annual visit to the ophthalmologist is necessary to ensure that your prescription glasses are up to date.

Use eye drops

You can buy several types of lubricating eye drops to reduce dry eye symptoms. Many of these eye drops are available over-the-counter.

Visit a doctor

Consult a doctor if the strain in your eyes still persists or if you have sudden vision changes or pain in your eyes that refuses to go away.