World Science Day for Peace and Development 2021: Theme, history and all you need to know

World Science Day for Peace and Development is marked and observed every year on 10 November. It is a day to focus on the significant role of science in society as well as the need to engage the public debates, especially on scientific issues.

Since the year 2002, this special day has been dedicated to the importance of science in keeping society flourishing and intact. Only after the pandemic hit the world, people realized that there are things that are actually important for the survival of humankind.

Theme: This year, the 20th edition of World Science Day for Peace and Development is being marked which solely focuses on climate change. Keeping that in mind, this year’s theme is all about “Building Climate-Ready Communities”.

The official website of World Science Day for Peace and Development talks about bringing science closer to society. “The objective is to bring science closer to society by highlighting some key scientific aspects and possible solutions provided by science, technology, and innovation to some of the major global challenges society is facing today," the website reads.

Check out the four main purposes of this day:

Restart international as well as national promises with the help of science for the benefit of societies Encourage and promote international as well as national solidarity or unity for shared science ideas between countries Strengthen and support public awareness relating to the role of science for sustainable and peaceful societies Grab attention to the issues and challenges faced by science in gathering support for the scientific endeavour

History: In the year 1999, talks and discussions about this day began at the World Conference on Science in Hungary’s Budapest city. During this conference, the importance of scientific knowledge from attaining humanistic to materialistic goals was brought to light.

After its proclamation by UNESCO in 2001, the World Science Day for Peace and Development has generated multiple programmes, events and projects that have led to favourable results for the people.

On 10 November, 2002, this special day was finally celebrated and various eminent members from all kinds of professions and organizations were a part of it.