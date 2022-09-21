Dedicated to all cancer patients all across the globe, World Rose Day is celebrated on 22 September every year. In a bid to breathe happiness and hope into the lives of cancer patients, the day seeks to reminds them that they can win the battle against the Big C through determination and positivity.

The day also reminds all the patients and their caregivers that they aren’t alone in their battle against cancer.

History

Cancer patients need a lot of courage to fight the stress and psychological impact of it on their lives. It is often emotionally, psychologically and economically draining. World Rose Day for cancer patient is marked in the memory of a 12-year-old Canadian girl named Melinda Rose, who was diagnosed with Askin’s Tumour.

For those who don’t know, Askin Tumour is a rare blood cancer. The experts and doctors claimed that the 12-year-old won’t survive more than a couple of weeks. However, owing to her undying spirit and hope, she went on to live for six months. And the 12-year-old spent this entire time cheering up other cancer patients, by cheering them up through her poems, letters, verses, and emails. In all the literal sense, Melinda made each of her days meaningful, as she touched the lives of other cancer patients, positively and unforgettably.

Significance

There is no denying the fact that the fight against cancer is difficult and exhausting. It is a crucial duty of the society to ensure that cancer patient are supported, cared and loved. Apart from bringing hope into every cancer patient’s life, the day helps in spreading awareness about the disease and the significance of early detection.

