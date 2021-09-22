World Rose Day 2021: History, significance and why Melinda Rose is remembered on this day

World Rose Day is celebrated and observed to bring sheer joy to people’s lives and to remind patients that they are not alone in this battle

In different parts of the world on 22 September, World Rose Day is observed annually. It is a day specially dedicated to Cancer patients who are currently fighting it out against the disease. Those who are braving this disease are emotionally exhausted, as they require a lot of courage and positivity to keep them going.

Among the many illnesses, cancer is one of those deadly diseases that have a huge impact on an individual’s mind and body. Apart from physiological implications, this disease causes a lot of stress, anguish and psychological impact for patients as well as their caregivers.

World Rose Day is celebrated and observed to bring sheer joy to people’s lives and to remind patients that they are not alone in this battle. Moreover, it is also a day to promote awareness about early identification and prevention of this disease.

History

This special day is observed in remembrance of a 12-year-old Canadian girl identified as Melinda Rose. She was diagnosed with Askin’s Tumour, which is a rare type of blood cancer.

After being diagnosed with Askin's Tumour, the doctors claimed that she (Melinda) will only live for a few weeks but because of her undying spirit and hope, she surprisingly lived for six months. During her short existence, Melinda spent this time talking and cheering up other cancer patients and shared letters, verses, e-mails and poems with them. She actually touched many people’s lives and impacted others around her.

In her memory, people continue to send roses and flowers to cancer patients to convey their love and support.

Significance

Apart from remembering Melinda on this day, World Rose Day plays an important role in spreading awareness about Cancer and how to deter it early so that people are cured in the first stage. However, the fight against the deadly disease is a difficult one, where it takes a big toll on the physical and mental health of patients. So, people should try to bring happiness to their lives and encourage them at all times.