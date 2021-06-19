World Refugee Day on 20 June: Occasion honours courage of refugees; history and this year's theme
World Refugee Day was celebrated for the first time on 20 June, 2001, on the 50th anniversary of the 1951 Refugee Convention
Every year on 20 June, World Refugee Day is observed. The United Nations observes this day to honour the courage of refugees around the world who have been forced outside of their homes. In order to escape persecution and conflict, refugees travel away from their homeland. Refugees try to settle somewhere safe and build their life from scratch. The day aims to build understanding and empathy for refugees building their life in countries new to them.
World Refugee Day History
World Refugee Day was celebrated for the first time on20 June, 2001,on the 50th anniversary of the 1951 Refugee Convention or 1951 Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees. According to the UNHCR, 20 June was earlier marked as the Africa Refugee Day but it was changed to World Refugee Day in December 2000.
World Refugee Day Theme
This year, the theme for World Refugee Day is 'Together we heal, learn and shine'. The UN states that the COVID-19 pandemic has made it evident that we can only succeed by standing together. Despite facing several challenges, refugees too contributed in making the communities around them safer. The UN calls for the greater inclusion of refugees in the healthcare system across the world.
World Refugee Day Facts
- According to the UN, 20 people leave their homes every minute to escape persecution, terror and war.
- The 1951 Refugee Convention and its 1967 Protocol help to protect refugees
- All refugees have the right to be protected from refoulement (forcible return)
- Refugees have the right to work, education and housing among several other rights
Organisations working with refugees
Several organisations are helping refugees across the world including the ActionAid UK and Global Resolutions. In India, Sphere India and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, India are also working for the welfare of refugees.
also read
World Refugee Day tomorrow: UN report says 71 million displaced globally due to war, persecution and other violence
A record of 71 million people have been displaced worldwide from war, persecution and other violence, the United Nations refugee agency said Wednesday
UNICEF names Muzoon Almellehan, a Syrian refugee, as goodwill ambassador
The UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) announced the appointment of Syrian refugee Muzoon Almellehan as its newest and youngest goodwill ambassador.
World Refugee Day: Change in discourse only way to handle crisis facing humanity
Europe might look like it is battling with a massive refugee crisis, it isn't entirely the case. Countries such as Jordan, a moderate and stable Arab country has been swamped with refugees — it is caught between the Syrian civil war and the conflict in Iraq.