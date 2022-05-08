World Red Cross Day 2022: History, significance and quotes to share

World Red Cross Day, also known as Red Crescent Day, was first celebrated in 1948. The Tokyo proposal was put into effect in 1946, during the Second World War.

World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day are celebrated on 8 May every year. The day marks the birth anniversary of Henry Dunant, the founder of the Red Cross and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

World Red Cross Day also aims to celebrate the principles of the Red Cross movement and the International Red Cross, while honouring the volunteers and workers for their contributions.

World Red Cross Day History:

World Red Cross Day, also known as Red Crescent Day, was first celebrated in 1948. The Tokyo proposal was put into effect in 1946, during the Second World War. Henry Dunant, the founder of the International Committee of the Red Cross was born on 8 May, 1828. He was also a recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize.

World Red Cross Day Significance:

The day is celebrated to honour and mark the beliefs and principles of the International Red Cross and the Red Crescent Movement. The day marks the contribution of the volunteers and workers who work relentlessly and ensure providing basic amenities to individuals in need.

World Red Cross Day Theme:

The theme for this year's World Red Cross Day and Red Crescent Day is 'BEHumanKind'. As the COVID-19 pandemic has made things harder for everyone, the world has started appreciating even the smallest acts of kindness.

World Red Cross Day Quotes:

Let's commit to helping and serving others. Happy World Red Cross Day.

On the occasion of World Red Cross Day, let's pledge to work for the betterment of society and humanity.

Salute to all those individuals who put others' lives before their own. You all are true heroes. Happy World Red Cross Day.

Let's come forward in huge numbers to help many who are in need. Happy World Red Cross Day.

A warm thank you to all the heroes who do not have to wear capes to help others in need. Happy World Red Cross Day.