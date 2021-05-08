The day 8 May has been selected as the World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day in honour of Henry Dunant as it is his birth anniversary

World Red Cross Day is observed every year on 8 May. The occasion is marked to celebrate the principles, history, values, and impact of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

On this day, people pay tribute to members and volunteers of the organisation who contribute to humanitarian work.

World Red Cross Day History:

Swiss humanitarian Henry Dunant’s book Memory of Solferino about the suffering at Italy’s Battle of Solferino gave rise to several relief societies. This later transformed into the Red Cross and Red Crescent movement.

The day 8 May has been selected as the World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day in honour of Dunant as it is his birth anniversary. Dunant received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1901 for his contribution to humanitarian acts.

The occasion was first called World Red Cross Day but later transformed in 1984 to World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day.

World Red Cross Day Significance:

After World War I, the tradition to celebrate an annual Red Cross day was established and it was called Red Cross Truce. The day is significant as it celebrates the spirit of the volunteers to provide medical help to everyone without any discrimination.

During wars or epidemics, the Red Cross Society not only provides people with healthcare but also with other kinds of assistance.

World Red Cross Day 2021:

This year, the theme of World Red Cross Day is ‘unstoppable’. The day aims to celebrate their long journey and also reaffirm their commitment towards the humanitarian mission.

As per the official website, the COVID-19 pandemic reinforces the significance of their entire movement. ICRC is working with the local societies to provide a coordinated response towards this crisis.