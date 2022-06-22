World Rainforest Day 2022: History, significance and all you need to know

World Rainforest Day was marked for the first time on 22 June 2017. The Rainforest Partnership had started the initiative with an aim to preserve the tropical rainforests. The agenda behind the initiative was to protect the world’s rainforests that are an integral part of the ecosystem.

World Rainforest Day is celebrated annually on 22 June to honour and promote the world's rainforests. Rainforests are a source of many resources like fresh water and clean air as they absorb harmful gases including carbon dioxide, thus playing an important role in maintaining a climate balance.

History

World Rainforest Day was marked for the first time on 22 June 2017. The Rainforest Partnership had started the initiative with an aim to preserve the tropical rainforests. The agenda behind the initiative was to protect the world’s rainforests that are an integral part of the ecosystem.

Theme

The theme for this year is 'The Time is Now'. There are a number of initiatives that drive the impact rainforests require. The summit will focus on solutions that are being considered and implemented. Since we are already aware of what needs to be done, the day will focus on the action that needs to be taken.

Significance

The day assumes significance because not only are rainforests invaluable genetic resources and countless evolutionary marvels, but they are also considered to be “living pharmacies”. Their unknown diversity is a useful resource for new medicines and therapies. It is also a source of daily use products in our lives including coffee, spices, common fruits and vegetables. Other products, including beef or the palm oil are found in shampoo and many common hygiene and food products are directly linked to rainforest deforestation worldwide. The day emphasises to draw attention to deforestation and destruction of valuable resources.

How the day is celebrated

Various organisations, environment enthusiasts and NGOs use this day as an opportunity to make the individuals aware about these natural resources. A number of virtual discussions, webinars and activities are usually planned on this day. Helping organisations that work towards saving rainforests is another way to contribute at an individual level.