World Rainforest Day 2021: Ways to protect rainforests and contribute to conservation organisations

World Rainforest Day is observed and celebrated on 22 June every year across the world. The day is marked to create awareness and conserve Earth’s most valuable resource, which is our rainforests. As rainforests are vital for the survival of life on Earth, the day is observed to protect these valuable natural treasures that need attention.

Among the many concerns, deforestation has been increasing since the 1980s, owing to human demand for food, fibre, and fuel. Deforestation alone contributes 15 percent of global carbon dioxide emissions towards climate change. With the cutting of trees, nearly one billion hectares of tropical rainforests have been destroyed.

On the occasion of World Rainforest Day 2021, below are few ways to protect the rainforests:

- Raise or create awareness about the need for forest preservation. Even a tiny act of planting a tree or speaking about it (deforestation) on social media can work

- Rainforests are mostly being destroyed or cut to make products from palm oil. So, opting out items containing palm oil can be a little step that we can take

- Stop the cutting of trees to build houses and workplaces; sometimes we need to be thankful for the greenery around

- If possible, people should come out in large numbers to provide monetary help and support to organisations that are protecting rainforests. Meanwhile, the United Nations has officially recognised people and groups playing towards fighting deforestation and preserving biodiversity

The first World Rainforest Day was introduced on 22 June, 2017 with the efforts of groups called the Rainforest Partnership. To inform people about its protection, there are few international organisations who work towards the conservation:

Amazon Watch: They have been working with an aim to protect millions of acres of rainforest every year by partnering with Indigenous peoples. They directly challenge the corporate and government powers that threaten Amazon and the climate. Since 1996, Amazon Watch has been campaigning for human rights, corporate accountability, and the preservation of Amazon's ecological systems.

Rainforest Action Network: This organisation preserves forests, protects the climate and upholds human rights. They aim to take action against the companies and industries driving deforestation and climate change.

Conservation International: It is a non-profit organisation working for over 30 years to conserve nature and protect it by all means. This organisation empowers people to protect nature that we rely on for food, fresh water, and livelihoods.