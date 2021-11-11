World Quality Day 2021: Here's the theme, history, and significance of this day

It is a day that gives people an opportunity to focus on the significance of quality management in our lives.

World Quality Day is observed on the second Thursday in the month of November every year. So, this year, the special day is being marked today, 11 November. It is a day that gives people an opportunity to focus on the significance of quality management in our lives.

Be it anything we do, quality is essential; including how businesses and organisations operate. From raising the level of quality awareness in the company to recognizing the efforts of quality professionals, everything is taken into consideration on this special day. The day gives people an opportunity to celebrate the success of your organisation as well as those people who have achieved their goals in the recent past.

The main purpose of the day is to raise quality awareness and to support economic prosperity for individuals and organisations around the world to adopt high-quality standards.

Theme:

The theme for World Quality Day, this year, is “Sustainability: Improving Our Products, People, and Planet”. The objective of this theme is solely based on the significance of quality in sustainability and on environmental, social, and governance {ESG}.

For the uninitiated, ISO 9001 is termed as the international standard for specifying requirements for a quality management system {QMS}. This solely defines quality as a set of basic characteristics of an object meets standards.

History and Significance:

World Quality Day was founded in 1919 by the Chartered Quality Institute {CQI}, which is a professional organisation that is located in London. Currently, CQI has a membership of 4,000 people.

CQI organised the World Quality Day conference which was held on 13 November, 2008 at the Inmarsat Conference Centre in London where they spoke about being a venue for innovative ideas, inspiration to the world, and platform for innovation.

Alongside World Quality Day, World Quality Month is also marked in several regions. This year, the special week began from 8 November and will continue till 12 November.

Later in 1990, the United Nations {UN} officially recognised World Quality Day to safeguard and enhance reputations as well as promote profitability for every country and their organisation. Hence, World Quality Day is an opportunity to strengthen the foundations of any organisation and to emphasise the worth of quality.