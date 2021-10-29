World Psoriasis Day 2021: From symptoms to risk of comorbidities, all you need to know

World Psoriasis Day is marked in more than 50 countries today and is organised by the International Federation of Psoriatic Disease Associations (IFPA)

Every year, World Psoriasis Day is marked on 29 October to raise awareness about the medical condition and its effects. About 125 million people globally are affected by psoriasis or psoriatic arthritis, an autoimmune condition that results in the rapid build-up of skin cells, which can also lead to severe comorbidities.

Contrary to common perception, the medical condition is not a non-contagious skin disease, but an autoimmune one where the cells responsible for maintaining the immune system mistakenly attacks it.

Most diagnoses of the disease occur in adulthood, with the average onset being between the ages of 15 and 35 years.

What are the symptoms of psoriasis?

The symptoms of psoriasis include raised, inflamed patches of skin as well as soreness, itching and burning sensations around the patches. The disease also leads to whitish-silver scales on inflamed patches, swollen and painful joints and thick, pitted nails.

Most patients undergo cycles of the medical condition, with the symptoms flaring up and reducing again and again.

About 30 to 33 percent of people with psoriasis develop psoriatic arthritis, which causes inflammation, pain and swelling in the affected joints, with red, inflamed patches.

What comorbidities can be developed along with psoriasis?

Psoriasis can lead to the development of other medical issues such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, chronic kidney disease, insulin resistance, obesity, and cardiovascular disease. Sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and mental health issues such as anxiety and depression can also develop after a diagnosis of psoriasis.

Tips for people with psoriasis:

People who are suffering from psoriasis can ease their symptoms by following some basic precautions: