World Press Freedom Day 2022: Know theme, history and significance

Freedom of media is extremely important for its efficient functioning, which is why every year, 3 May is celebrated as World Press Freedom Day. The day acts as a reminder for the government to uphold the right to freedom of expression.

History

In 1993, 3 May was declared World Press Freedom Day. This declaration came after a recommendation was made in 1991 at the 26th General Conference session of UNESCO.

Why is the day significant?

Freedom of expression is a fundamental right and the press plays an important role in informing the public about the happenings in their country and around the world.

As per UNESCO, the day aims to celebrate the fundamental principles of press freedom, assess the state of press freedom around the world, defend the media against the attacks on its independence and pay tribute to journalists who have lost their lives while performing their duty.

The Global Conference gives opportunity for journalists, civil society representatives and national authorities to work together for identifying solutions.

In 1948, it was emphasised in Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights that everyone has the Right to Freedom of opinion, everyone has the right to express their opinion without fear and everyone has the right to receive and impart their ideas using press and media to the people.

What is this year's theme?

From 2 to 5 May 2022, UNESCO and the Republic of Uruguay will be hosting the annual World Press Freedom Day Global Conference in hybrid format in Punta Del Este, Uruguay.

The theme for this year is 'Journalism under Digital Siege', focusing on the digital era’s impact on freedom of expression, the safety of journalists and access to information.