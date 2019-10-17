World Poverty Day 2019: 'Acting together to empower children, their families and communities to end poverty' set as theme by UN

Every year, since its charter in 1993 by the United Nations, 17 October is celebrated as the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty and is also commonly referred to as World Poverty Day. It aims to bring about awareness to eradicate poverty around the world, particularly in developing countries. The theme for 2019 designed by UN is "Acting together to empower children, their families and communities to end poverty".

This year, World Poverty Day marks the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC).

According to the United Nations, "This landmark human rights treaty sets out the civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights of every child, regardless of their race, religion or abilities."

Explaining the background for which this day is observed, the United Nations said, "Therefore, it is appropriate that the theme — chosen by the United Nations, in consultation with people living in poverty and civil society organizations — recognizes that all people must come together to end poverty and discrimination in order to build a sustainable future in which the needs of the present are met without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs," the article further added.

According to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, "One of the keys to ending child poverty is addressing poverty in the household, from which it often stems. Access to quality social services must be a priority."

It is necessary that children be included in eradicating poverty. If they are actively included in decision-making processes, they are more likely to understand the issue, the organisation said.

Although World Poverty Day was first commemorated in 1993, the history of the same can be traced back to 1987, when several thousand people gathered in Trocadero, France, to honour those who died of hunger and poverty. During the gathering led by Father Joseph Wresinski — who was the founder of the International Movement ATD Fourth World — it was decided that poverty is a violation of human rights. After Wresinski's death, the date was set to 17 October.

The United Nations further urged everyone to join the global campaign against poverty using the hashtag #EndPoverty. The organisation took to Twitter and said that children should be 'at the forefront of efforts to eradicate poverty.'

World Poverty Day is observed globally and is not a public holiday.