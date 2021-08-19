Every year, World Photography Day is marked on 19 August. The day commemorates the importance of cameras and photography in our lives

Photography is an inseparable part of our lives. People use the medium in a variety of ways, from taking selfies to documenting wars and human rights abuses. Photography is an art form that can be intensely personal and also project ideas publicly in a simple manner. The saying “a picture is worth a thousand words” remains true even now.

Every year, World Photography Day is marked on 19 August. The day commemorates the importance of cameras and photography in our lives. Photography enthusiasts around the world celebrate the art of capturing pictures on this occasion.

History of World Photography Day:

The origins of World Photography Day can be traced back to 1837. In France, Joseph Nicephore Niepce and Louis Daguerre invented the daguerreotype, the first-ever photographic process.

In 1861, the first durable colour photograph was captured. From then on, the medium of photography kept evolving. The first digital photograph was created in 1957, two decades before the digital camera was invented.

The French Academy of Sciences officially announced the invention of the daguerreotype in 1839 to the public. On 19 August 1839, the French government is believed to have purchased the patent for the device and made it freely available to the world. Later on, the day began to be marked as World Photography Day.

Significance of World Photography Day:

World Photography Day marks the occasion to celebrate the art, craft, and passion for photography. The day is also used to recognise how the medium has evolved, from documentation of historic events to a mode for personal fulfillment.

From amateur enthusiasts to professional photographers and photojournalists, everyone observes this day by spreading awareness and ideas about photography. People also use the opportunity to exhibit and promote their work.