World Pharmacists Day 2021: History, theme and significance of day

As people are still reeling under the ongoing pandemic, the theme for World Pharmacists Day this year is “Pharmacy: Always trusted for your health”

Every year on 25 September, World Pharmacists Day is observed and celebrated across the world. It is a day dedicated to Pharmacists for their significant role in improving global health.

Moreover, the purpose of this day is to encourage more and more activities to advocate the role of Pharmacists in every corner of the world. Along with improving good health, the purpose of this day is to draw attention towards the advantages of good health that they provide.

Theme: As people are still reeling under the ongoing pandemic, the theme for World Pharmacists Day this year is “Pharmacy: Always trusted for your health”. Developed by the International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP), the theme has been picked to focus on the practice of Pharmacy keeping in mind the diverse clinical settings and also the importance of trust in healthcare services.

However, the Pharmacists claim that when patients have complete trust in healthcare professionals, they respond faster and better to treatment. Not just that, patients also show beneficial medical behaviour with fewer symptoms that lead them to an overall better quality of life.

History: In 2009, World Pharmacists Day was introduced by the International Pharmaceutical Federation Council in Turkey’s Istanbul city. The date, 25 September, was selected as World Pharmacists Day because, in the year 1912, the International Pharmaceutical Federation was originally established on this day.

Keeping this foundation in mind, the Turkish members of the council proposed that 25 September will be observed as World Pharmacists Day.

Significance: This special day reminds and urges the global community to recognise the significant role played by Pharmacists in society. The community further spreads awareness with events and activities that promote improving world health.

While observing this day, communities across the world release a new topic every year through which organizations in the pharmaceutical business highlight the wonderful work Pharmacists do in improving people’s health.