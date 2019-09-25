World Pharmacist Day 2019: Theme and significance of day that marks importance of medicine experts

World Pharmacist Day 2019: With an objective to create awareness about the role of a pharmacist and highlight the importance of medicine experts, 25 September is celebrated as World Pharmacist Day every year.

Dominique Jordan, who took office as Federation Internationale Pharmaceutique (FIP) president said, "Pharmacists use their broad knowledge and unique expertise to ensure that people get the best from their medicines. We ensure access to medicines and their appropriate use, improve adherence, coordinate care transitions and so much more."

Significance

The International Pharmaceutical Federation or FIP, Council in Istanbul, Turkey formulated the day in 2009. It is a global body which represents over 4 million pharmacists and pharmaceutical scientists, News18 reported.

On this day, many activities are organised over the world to help people understand the crucial role played by a pharmacist.

Pharmacists provide medical assistance to patients by ensuring correct medicines are consumed in proper dosage.

Theme

This year, the theme of "Safe and effective medicines for all" aims at promoting the significance of a pharmacists' role in protecting the safety of a patient through improving medicines use and reducing medication errors.

The theme of World Pharmacist Day in 2018 was "Pharmacists: Your Medicines Experts". It emphasise that pharmacists are a trusted source of knowledge and advice for both patients and health care professionals.