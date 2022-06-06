World Pest Day 2022: From theme, history and celebrations, all you need to know

The day will look at “One World – Protecting Global Public Health through Professional Pest Management.” You can mark World Pest Day by calling in a professional pest control treatment for your home at regular intervals.

World Pest Day, also known as World Pest Awareness Day, is observed on 6 June every year. The day is celebrated to spread awareness about pest management and its benefits for plants and people around us.

This day aims to raise awareness about the importance of people and organisations who are engaged in the work of pest control and ensure that our lives are safe.

History

World Pest Day was first observed in the year 2017 and the inaugural ceremony was held at the Beijing Hotel on 6 June 2017. The Chinese Pest Control Association had initiated the celebrations. Organisations like the Federation of Asian and Oceania Pest Managers Association and the European Pest Management Association has also joined the cause and decided to fund the celebrations. There are a total of 30 associations that drive the observance of the day, look into the threats caused by pests and look for solutions to eradicate them.

What are the different kinds of pests?

Any animal, insect, plant, or germs that cause harm to humans or their property is called pest or vermin. It is estimated that a total of 900-million insects types can be pests which fall into 4 different categories:

Ants, bees, wasps Beetles Moths and butterflies Flies

What does the day aim to achieve?

Increase government, public and media awareness about the important role pest management organisations plays to protect the public health. To portray a professional image of the pest management industry Encourage the use of professional pest management techniques in a responsible manner. Draw attention to the threats caused by small pests.

What will be the focus of the event this year and how to celebrate it?

The day will look at “One World – Protecting Global Public Health through Professional Pest Management.” You can mark World Pest Day by calling in a professional pest control treatment for your home at regular intervals.