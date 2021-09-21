The theme for the day this year is “Recovering better for an equitable and sustainable world”

Every year on 21 September, International Day of Peace is observed and celebrated across the world. Also known as World Peace Day, the occasion aims to strengthen peace across nations by observing 24 hours of non-violence and ceasefire.

Furthermore, it is a day completely devoted to promoting global solidarity for building a peaceful and sustainable world. Apart from living in harmony, the day seeks to remind people and nations to think about the importance of universal peace.

In recent times there has been a surge in discrimination, hatred and stigma across the world that has costed more lives instead of saving them. Therefore as the world heals from the COVID-19 pandemic, the day gives us the opportunity to think creatively and collectively about how to help everyone recover better, how to build resilience, and how to transform the world into one that is more equal, more just, equitable, inclusive, sustainable, and healthier.

Besides, it must not be forgotten that while strengthening harmony among countries, people must also make peace with nature too. This is because climate change is not on pause and the need of the hour is to build a green and sustainable global economy that produces jobs, reduces greenhouse gas emissions, and inculcates resilience to the ever-increasing climate impacts.

Theme

The theme this year is “Recovering better for an equitable and sustainable world”. The objective is to help everyone recover better, transform the world into a place that is more equal, healthier, sustainable and more just.

History

In 1981, United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) recognised the third Tuesday of September as World Peace Day. It was the opening day of the regular sessions of the General Assembly. Later in 2001 it announced 21 September as International Day of Peace.

Significance

This day is observed as a period of non-violence and ceasefire in all areas across all nations where war is currently on. It plays an important role in promoting peace across the globe. There are a few countries that still continue to share borders that have had a violent and bloody past. So, this day reminds everyone to maintain peace.