World Password Day: Here are some tips to keep your password secure

This day was first marked by Intel in the year 2013 to highlight how one compromised password can put our entire digital persona in jeopardy.

World Password Day is marked on the first Thursday in May to create awareness about cyber security and the role strong passwords play in making our digital lives more secure.

This day was first marked by Intel in the year 2013 to highlight how one compromised password can put our entire digital persona in jeopardy. From financial transactions to social media identities, a lot of your personal information will be at risk if your password falls into the wrong hands. However, there are some ways you can minimise the risk of the same.

This World Password Day, here are some tips you can use to protect your digital identities: