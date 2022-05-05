World Password Day 2022: History and importance of passwords in current times

The aim of World Password Day is to create awareness about the need for strong password security.

World Password Day is observed on the first Thursday of May across the globe. This year, the day will be marked today, 5 May. The aim of World Password Day is to create awareness about the need for strong password security.

We spend a lot of time online and most of us are accustomed to sharing our personal information, without even considering the possible consequences attached to it. That is why passwords are important when it comes to securing data, privacy and sensitive information.

With time, people have understood that a long password is not enough to keep any information safe digitally. A unique and strong password, that is uncrackable by potential hackers, is actually what that one should consider.

Why is World Password Day observed?

As we live in a highly digital world, all of us have too much of our personal data stored on digital platforms. It gets tough to keep track of all the passwords or pin numbers, which is why most of us keep the same password for anything and everything. By doing so, we put our personal information at high risk of online fraud. World Password Day highlights how even if one password is compromised, all of our digital identities can be at risk.

How do we keep our passwords secure?

The first and foremost thing to do is to get an additional security layer during login. This includes two-factor authentication, FIDO Security Key, Facial Recognition and Single-Use Code. When a password is combined with another layer of security check, the login process becomes even more secure.

History and Significance:

Renowned computer scientist Fernando Corbató was the first person to introduce modern computer passwords in the 1960s. He supported the usage of passwords to allow researchers to access private research files at MIT.

In 2005, author Mark Brunett discussed the idea of celebrating a day of passwords through his book titled Perfect Passwords. Then in 2013, World Password Day was established by Intel to raise awareness about the importance of strong passwords.