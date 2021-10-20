World Osteoporosis Day 2021: History, significance, and exercises to maintain good health

Every year on 20 October, World Osteoporosis Day is celebrated across the world to raise awareness about the disease that severely affects bone health of an individual.

This medical condition is such that it makes a person’s bones weak. An individual’s bones become fragile to the extent that they can break easily. Osteoporosis can lead to frequent fractures and can have ruinous effects.

According to statistics, one in every three women over 50 years of age suffer an osteoporotic fracture. One in five men also face the same risk but only around 20 percent of osteoporosis patients are lucky to be diagnosed and treated.

History and Significance:

The United Kingdom’s National Osteoporosis Society observed World Osteoporosis Day for the first time on 20 October, 1996. This initiative was further supported by the European Commission with a prime aim to prevent fractures caused by osteoporosis. It tried to bring policymakers, professionals, and the common public together in order to raise awareness around osteoporosis and make health a priority.

The World Health Organization (WHO), in the late 90’s, began to co-sponsor this day along with International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF). On this day, the IOF organises various events.

The day is marked to raise awareness about the disease, its symptoms, prevention, and treatment. It also educates people about the importance of getting tested on regular basis for the diagnosis of osteoporosis at an early stage.

Let’s take a look at the problems a person can face in Osteoporosis:

- Bone tissues deteriorate in Osteoporosis

- Brittle bones can lead to frequent fractures

- If osteoporosis begins affecting the spine of a person, it can lead to severe pain and a stooped posture

- This condition can also lead to early menopause

- Several people are also at risk of developing other conditions along with osteoporosis such as digestive disease, rheumatoid, and diabetes

In order to find out if you have Osteoporosis, one needs to undergo a bone mineral density (BMD) test. This test measures the density of a person’s bones with the help of a machine and can be carried out on different bones of an individual’s body be it hip, forearm, wrist, or spine. In case, one is suffering from extreme backache or neck pain and faces difficulties in their body posture, they can undergo a BMD test to check if they have osteoporosis.

Here are some exercises to follow if you are diagnosed with osteoporosis:

Balancing exercises help a patient to strengthen their legs. Rising up to one’s toes and then going back to their heels is an effective balancing exercise.

Posture exercises are important for those who are suffering from stooping shoulders. It also helps in flattening the upper back.

Practicing functional exercises such as wall slides can also help in improving the posture of the shoulders.

Hip and back strengthening exercises also improve balance.