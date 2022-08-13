World Organ Donation Day 2022: Find quotes, messages and slogans

World Organ Donation Day is observed on 13 August every year. It is a day to spread awareness about the importance of organ donation and focus on the myths related to donating organs

World Organ Donation Day is marked every year on 13 August. It is a day to spread awareness about the importance of organ donation and throw light on the myths related to donating organs. Several people lose their lives every day due to the unavailability of healthy organs that could save them. Organs like the kidneys, heart, pancreas, eyes, lungs, among others are donated by people to save the lives of those who are suffering from any chronic illnesses. According to the World Health Organisation, only 0.01 percent of people donate their organs after death in India. So by observing this day, it makes the world aware of donating their healthy organs after death in order to save more lives.

As the world celebrates World Organ Donation Day today, here are a few quotes, messages and slogans to share:

Quotes:

-The measure of life is not its duration, but its donation - Peter Marshall, American former game show host and actor

-I would donate whatever anybody would take, and I'd probably do the cremation bit - George Clooney, American actor

-Share your life. Share your decision - Michael Jordan, former professional basketball player

-Live life after death - pledge to donate your body - Amit Abraham, Indian author

Messages:

-Warm wishes to you on World Organ Donation Day. Donate your organs and spread the word!

-We must proudly donate our organs to give someone a better life. Happy Organ Donation Day 2022.

-You will continue to live in hearts and prayers even when you are not there. So, donate your organs and spread the word. Happy Organ Donation Day 2022.

-Your healthy organs can be extremely useful to someone after you die. Be proud to donate!

-World Organ Donation Day reminds all of us that we have a chance to donate our organs and leave something good behind for someone who needs it. Happy World Organ Donation Day 2022!

Slogan:

-There is no bigger donation than donating your organs.

-Donating an organ can bring happiness and smiles to others.

-By just donating an organ you can continue to live forever.

-Donate your organs to give someone another chance to live.

