Every year, on the occasion of World Oceans Day on 8 June, the world comes together to celebrate the largest water body on the planet. This day is observed to create awareness about the benefits provided by the oceans to human beings.

The occasion aims to educate people about the need to protect oceans as common people are also responsible for the deteriorating condition of the water bodies.

In 2008, World Oceans Day was declared as an official occasion by the United Nations (UN) which finalises different themes every year to celebrate the special day. This year's theme is 'The Ocean: Life and Livelihoods’, which focuses on the livelihood and life that oceans sustain.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the day will be celebrated virtually and anyone can participate in this year's events by visiting the website - oceanic.global.

Here are a few messages and quotes to share to create awareness on World Oceans Day 2021:

“One drop of water helps to swell the ocean, none are too small, too feeble, too poor to be of service. Think of this and act”. — Hannah More

"For each of us, then, the challenge and opportunity is to cherish all life as the gift it is, envision it whole, seek to know it truly, and undertake—with our minds, hearts, and hands—to restore its abundance. It is said that where there’s life there’s hope, and so no place can inspire us with more hopefulness than that great, life-making sea—that singular, wondrous ocean covering the blue planet”. — Carl Safina

“No water, no life. No blue, no green”. — Sylvia Earle

“We are tied to the ocean. And when we go back to the sea, whether it is to sail or to watch, we are going back from whence we came”. — John F Kennedy

"Being out there in the ocean, God’s creation, it’s like a gift he has given us to enjoy". - Bethany Hamilton

"To me, the sea is a continual miracle; The fishes that swim–the rocks–the motion of the waves–the ships, with men in them. What stranger miracles are there?" - Walt Whitman

“We ourselves feel that what we are doing is just a drop in the ocean. But the ocean would be less because of that missing drop” - Mother Teresa

By destroying and polluting the oceans human beings will be digging their own graves, so be wise and nurture the oceans. Wish you all a Happy World Oceans Day.

Each and every drop of water has the power to swell the heart of the ocean. Promise to never waste it and always value it for a better life. Warm wishes to you on World Oceans Day.

World Oceans Day is the reminder that oceans are the most beautiful and most precious creation of Almighty and we must respect them and save them to make our lives happier.