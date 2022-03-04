World Obesity Day : All you need to know about date, theme and significance

Obesity has been defined as “abnormal or excessive fat accumulation that presents a risk to health” according to the World Health Organization

World Obesity Day is observed on 4 March annually. The day tries to create awareness about obesity and how it is harmful to human health. World Obesity Day also aims to highlight how the health issue can be tackled.

Obesity has been defined as “abnormal or excessive fat accumulation that presents a risk to health” according to the World Health Organization. It is commonly measured through Body Mass Index (BMI). Other methods, which take into account waiste and height ratios along with BMI, can give more accurate results. A BMI of over 25 is considered overweight, while a Body Mass Index of over 30 is categorized as obese by the WHO.

The day is marked by the World Obesity Federation. The Federation aims to create a global system where obesity is prioritised as a health issue. It also calls on people living with the disease to come forward and share their experiences. World Obesity Day also tries to put an end to the shame and stigma associated with the disease.

Theme:

The theme of World Obesity Day this year is “Everybody needs to act.”

Significance:

Obesity affects over 800 million people across the globe, according to the World Obesity Federation. It is estimated that the medical consequences of the health issue will cost over $1 trillion by 2025. The health issue is not limited to rich countries anymore and is rising fast in middle and lower-income countries as well. Many of these countries are facing the twin burden of tackling obesity and malnutrition simultaneously.

Obesity leads to an increased risk of health issues such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and even certain types of cancer. People with obesity are twice as likely to be hospitalised if they contract COVID-19.

Childhood obesity is also on the rise and is expected to increase to affect at least 250 million by the year 2030.

How is World Obesity Day marked?

The day will be marked with awareness campaigns, seminars and discussions around how obesity can be tackled. People who are living with the health issue will also speak out to highlight how the disease affects them.