World Nature Conservation Day 2022: Here's what you can do to conserve nature

The day also aims to draw focus on the individual action that can be taken to save our resources and the environment at large

World Nature Conservation Day is celebrated on 28 July every year. The day is observed with an aim to safeguard our natural resources and preserve our environment at large. The primary aim of World Nature Conservation Day is to save the plants and animals that are on the verge of getting extinct. The day also aims to draw focus on the individual action that can be taken to save our resources and the environment at large.

Here are some of the things that you can do to save the environment:

1. Reduce Plastic Use

One of the major threats to the environment is plastic use. While the material is affordable and convenient to use in real life, it has a negative impact on the environment. Plastic products are non-recyclable, So, the first step in working for environment conservation is to reduce the use of plastic products on a day-to-day basis. Use products that are made of eco-friendly materials instead of plastic items.

2. Prefer a long term diet

The meal you eat leaves a significant carbon impact if they are not supplied in an eco-friendly manner. Make a switch to seasonal and local plant-based items at home. Giving up animal-based meals and products is one of the most important ways to reduce carbon emissions.

3. Use appliances that save energy

Whenever possible, try to use energy-saving appliances. Make a switch to LED light bulbs as they use less energy and even reduce your power cost over time.

4. Save Water

One of the major effects of climate change has been the declining level of drinking water in the past few years. Being conscious about turning off water taps and checking any wastage can help you to save thousands of litres of water annually.

5. Start composting

Composting is a simple and effective technique to reduce the amount of trash that goes to the landfill while benefiting your backyard garden. Almost all kitchen waste, including eggshells, vegetable scraps, and tea bags, can be used.