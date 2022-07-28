World Nature Conservation Day 2022: Here are some inspiring quotes about preserving nature

World Nature Conservation Day is marked to create awareness about how a healthy environment is crucial for the planet. The day aims to highlight how many species of plants and animals are going extinct due to human activities and overexploitation of natural resources.

This occasion is marked on 28 July all over the globe to draw attention to what more needs to be done for sustainable use of natural resources. Only through judicious use of the resources around us, we can preserve the environment for future generations and give them a better life.

Importance:

World Nature Conservation Day also creates awareness about how climate change is impacting the planet. The overexploitation of natural resources has led to the Earth heating up at an unprecedented rate. This in turn has led to more natural disasters and freak weather events. So, preserving the environment can lead to the betterment of society at large.

It can also create more sustainable and prosperous states. Preserving our natural environment is the only way we can solve the issues facing our planet.

World Nature Conservation Day is a stark reminder that the human race needs to protect the environment so that society itself can function well.

Quotes:

Here are some quotes you can share with your loved ones on this occasion: