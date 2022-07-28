World Nature Conservation Day 2022: Find date, history, and significance

World Nature Conservation Day is observed annually on 28 July to create awareness about the need to preserve the environment and its natural resources. As the world faces challenges like climate change, deforestation, urbanisation and loss of flora and fauna, it is important to protect nature and keep our natural environment safe.

One of the primary objectives of World Nature Conservation Day is to draw attention to flora and fauna that are threatened with extinction. This special day emphasises preserving several components of nature which include energy resources, soil, water and air.

World Nature Conservation Day is an attempt at recognising that a well-functioning environment is the need of the hour for sustaining a productive human society. By sustainable use of natural resources, our future generations can live in a healthy environment.

History and Significance:

The origin of World Nature Conservation Day is still unknown but the objective behind it is to create awareness about the flora and fauna that are going extinct. People should know that due to the overexploitation of natural resources, climate change, natural disasters and other issues have led to much destruction of life and property.

So, if we start conserving the resources from now, it will protect the planet in the long run. To ensure the well-being of present and future generations, we must all participate to conserve and manage our natural resources in a wise manner.

One World Nature Conservation Day, here are a few reasons why humans should save the environment or at least be environmentally aware:

-Protecting the environment means protecting humanity.

- Forests harbour a variety of wildlife species, so cutting them down will lead to the ecosystem being destroyed.

-It is a way to give our future generation a better place to live.

- A balanced ecosystem results in a good amount of rain that helps farmers to grow crops and provide us with the food we need.

- Preserving the environment slows down climate change, which has become the first and foremost concern around the world.